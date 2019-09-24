The picket line in front of the GM Metal Fabricating Plant in Flint is getting a boost in numbers from retirees.
The retired members said they came out to support their brothers and sisters on strike after witnessing their picket lines decreasing in size.
They felt a sense of duty to help current members fight for what they deserve.
“We’re actually asking for more wages, better healthcare, and if we’re not out here supporting, this wouldn’t happen,” a retired member said.
As the strike continues for the ninth day, one of the key sticking points for negotiations appears to be securing a pathway for temporary workers to get seniority.
