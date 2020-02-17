The United Auto Workers union is mourning the loss of a beloved president.
President Emeritus Owen F. Bieber passed away at 90-years-old.
“Owen Bieber’s death is a loss for our union and all working people. He was a man of incredible leadership. He was not afraid of tough battles or taking a stand on controversial issues,” said UAW President Rory L. Gamble. “He was not only a devoted trade unionist but a social activist whose impact was felt around the world. Whether it was his support to end apartheid in South Africa or in Poland, Owen stood on the right side of history for the nation and the world.”
During his time, he was passionate about national and international trade as well as reforming healthcare.
Bieber served as the union’s seventh president from May 19, 1983, to June 15, 1995.
The North Dorr-native graduated from Catholic grade school and high school in 1948.
He would go on to work for the same auto-supplier his father worked for, McInerney Spring and Wire Company near Grand Rapids.
In 1939, he co-founded the first UAW local in Grand Rapids, Local 687.
He stepped as a leader after he was elected by his co-workers to be the shop steward at 19-years-old.
Bieber was elected to the local bargaining committee in 1955 and was involved in talks about local plant issues. A year later, he became the local president.
He would move up to the director of UAW Region 1D in 1972 until 1980 when he was elected vice president.
In 1983, he took his place as UAW’s seventh president during the union’s 27th Constitutional Convention in Dallas.
