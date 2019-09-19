Nexteer Automotive, a parts supplier for General Motors, has announced layoffs could happen in response to the ongoing strike by the UAW.
That’s something which is already affecting business in Saginaw.
“I mean, it’s costing everybody. It’s costing GM. It’s costing Nexteer. It’s costing everybody money to be shut down,” said Randy Hill, owner of the Union Station Sports Bar in Saginaw.
The effect of the UAW strike against General Motors is starting to ripple out to other auto companies, including Nexteer in Saginaw.
Nexteer released a statement to TV5 saying, “As a Tier 1 supplier to GM, we have been closely monitoring the UAW-GM situation and working to minimize the impact to our employees. However, without an imminent resolution, Nexteer faces the difficult conclusion to temporarily reduce our workforce in the coming days due to the disruption in GM production.”
Fewer workers at the Nexteer plant could mean fewer customers for the Union Station Sports Bar just a few blocks down the street.
“It’s a little bit negative to the economics of this area and it affects all the businesses that supply food and beverage and grocery stores and so on,” Hill said.
Hill said several of his customers are from Nexteer.
While he understands the need for negotiation, he believes the longer it takes the more it’ll prevent workers from spending money in the community.
“If they’re making money and they’re secure with their jobs then they’re going to spend money in the community. But if they’re concerned in the next month or two that they’re not going to be working and they’re going to be laid off, well that doesn’t work well for most people,” Hill said.
It’s those needs that lawmakers, such as Congressman Dan Kildee, believe need to be addressed sooner rather than later during this strike.
“The economic impact in the long-term is going to be far worse for us if we don’t stand up and make sure that we support those workers, have job security, decent wages, good benefits. Because we’ve seen what happens when those jobs leave,” Kildee said.
Layoffs have already begun for a local delivery service for GM.
"I can confirm 107 unionized truck drivers from ACC, a division of Penske Logistics, are on temporary layoff in Flint and Saginaw as a result of the GM strike, said Randolph Ryerson, director of corporate communications for Penske.
