When the clock hits midnight, the strike between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and General Motors (GM) will enter its fourth week.
The Vice President and Director of the UAW wrote to union officials that negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.
Even though some strikers are becoming frustrated, they’re still standing strong.
“This is the first one I’ve ever been out for this long,” said Marvin Crooks, UAW member.
“To hear that we’re going back and not forward, is crushing,” said Cynthia Diehl, UAW member.
An email from the UAW-GM Vice President revealed that negotiations have taken a turn for the worse, leaving some UAW members frustrated over the continuing contract talks.
“I think there’s a lot of frustration from the employees that the company has yet to bargain in good faith with the union,” Crooks said.
In his 25 years with the union, member Crooks said he’s never seen a strike like this one.
As an employee at a General Motors plant since 1997, he’s been through quite a few of them.
Other UAW members are starting to feel the effects of this strike too.
“Seeing that this is hitting its fourth week, it’s very heartbreaking because of the domino effect,” Diehl said.
Diehl works at Nexteer Automotive and said the length of the strike is even leading to layoffs at her plant, which supplies parts to General Motors.
But union members say despite the turn in negotiations, they’re prepared to stay out for as long as it takes.
“Pretty much the same as day one, we’re pretty much in support of our leadership and the union. We’re out here letting them carry the weight,” Crooks said.
“To be out here, supporting 668 is just wonderful. You know, we’re still here helping them with donations so anything we can do, we’re going to do it,” Diehl said.
