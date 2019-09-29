It’s been 14 days since the start of the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors.
As negotiations between the UAW and GM prepare to enter into its third week, workers on the picket lines are continuing to stand their ground.
“It’s good, but obviously folks are, you know, a strike is tough,” said Gerald Kariem, Regional Director of the UAW. “You know folks got a lot of anxiety and you know they’re nervous and there are some unknows, but the morale is really high.”
Kariem was out supporting his fellow members as many continued picketing in the wet and cold weather.
But he said they’re keeping themselves dry and their spirits high.
The workers say a tent filled with supplies and food came almost entirely from the community.
“The community is in support of the workers because they know that the workers, UAW members are the most giving workers,” Kariem said.
Meanwhile, UAW members, like Robert Tunney, say that despite nearly reaching three weeks of unemployment, he’s prepared to stand out for as long as it takes.
“We don’t hate General Motors, we just want to have fair wages, good healthcare just like everybody else,” Tunney said.
On Monday, UAW strikers qualify for their $250 weekly strike pay.
