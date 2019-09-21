UAW strike against GM stretches into day 6

United Auto Workers members at General Motors head into overtime as the strike continues into day six.
“We’re skilled workers, we know what we’re doing,” said Michael Zimni, an employee for 19 years.
For Zimni, there’s still optimism for a deal.
“But you know what, if we don’t fight now, we never gonna get what we need,” Zimni said.
But for a father of three kids, two with autism, Zimni just wants a good paying job.
“They need the medical coverage," Zimni said. "General Motors wants to kinda make us pay more and more, it’s just getting expensive. We’re just looking for a fair wage.”
Also, on the picket line is Donald Stuart, he has worked for GM for over 40 years and is thinks about the future.
“Come out to support the younger workers, I’m thinking about retiring this year so, but I want them to have a future here,” Stuart said.
Employees on the picket line said they’re thankful for the continued community support.
Even presidential hopefuls are stopping in Detroit this weekend to show solidarity.
“When we’re working, everybody’s working. We help the community, they help us,” Zimni said.
UAW members are hoping for a resolution.
“You know GM is wrong this time. I hope they come together,” Stuart said.
