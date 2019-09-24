The effects of the UAW strike against General Motors is starting to be felt by dealerships and parts suppliers across the nation.
A local supplier is warning dealerships about a delay for parts directly related to the strike.
Applegate Dealership in Flint said they have a plan to keep up with the demand.
“We’re trying to get people’s cars in and out and fixed as soon as possible,” General Manager Daniel George said.
The strike is becoming a concern for those in need of auto parts.
General Motors Parts Direct released the following statement regarding parts:
“Due to the UAW strike, there is a delay receiving parts for all GM dealers across the United States. Orders may experience a longer processing time.”
George said right now they’re not experiencing any major issues with delays, but that could change.
“I think as we go on a little longer it may have a bigger effect on us,” George said.
He said part delays will depend on the repair that’s needed. As for now, the dealership has a fair amount of parts in stock.
“Most of the time we do have a stock of parts, or oil changes or things like that, that we do on a regular basis,” George said.
For repairs that require unique parts that aren’t frequently used there may be a wait and that depends on how long the UAW strike continues.
“As we go on and we’re not replenishing our parts that we have in stock right now, it may cause an issue,” George said.
As day nine of the strike continues, George is hoping for a resolution.
“We would like a quick resolution that both sides can agree on. So hopefully, they’re working towards that and we can settle quickly,” George said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.