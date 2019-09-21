Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors. Democrats delivered doughnuts and held picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It's a union they've long aligned with politically.
There have been no doughnuts from Republicans.
GOP officials, led by President Donald Trump, have largely avoided taking sides in a strike that threatens to upend the economy in Michigan - an election battleground - a year before the 2020 vote.
Both in Michigan and nationally, most Republicans have said little of substance about the dispute beyond expressing hope for a speedy resolution.
