GM Strike

The nearly 50,000 striking General Motors workers are just the beginning. Soon hundreds of thousands of people could be off the job because of the walkout.

 J.D. Pooley/Getty Images

Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors. Democrats delivered doughnuts and held picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It's a union they've long aligned with politically.

There have been no doughnuts from Republicans.

GOP officials, led by President Donald Trump, have largely avoided taking sides in a strike that threatens to upend the economy in Michigan - an election battleground - a year before the 2020 vote.

Both in Michigan and nationally, most Republicans have said little of substance about the dispute beyond expressing hope for a speedy resolution.

