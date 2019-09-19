The current strike between the United Auto Workers and General Motors has already surpassed the length of the last one in 2007, which lasted just two days.
As the strike finishes its fourth day, we’re dig deeper into its past.
"What’s really unique about today is here we stand, in front of this memorial that started this all," said Steve Dawes, assistant director of region 1 D.
It's the Sit-Down Strike memorial. A monument dedicated to the legacy of local auto workers.
Dawes said back in 1936-37 workers locked themselves in the plant for 44 days until General Motors gave in to their demands.
Dawes said it is a common thread today.
"[It was] about dignity in the workplace, about fairness in the workplace,” Dawes said. “And here we are 80 some years later and the same thing with people that are not working, that are on strike, against one of the biggest corporations in the world."
The memorial sits just down the street from the GM assembly plant in Flint where hundreds picket, demanding more from their employer. Pay increases, affordable health care and profit sharing just to name a few.
Dawes has been with GM for 40 years, and this is his third strike.
"The last strike was in 2007, that was a two-day national strike,” he said. “And the strike prior to that was in 1998, that was a 57-day strike."
Dawes said the strike in 2007 was over the same things workers want today, better benefits. The strike in 1998 was a labor dispute strike involving GM and the union.
Dawes said even though strikes are hard on employees and their families, they are stronger together and are willing to wait it out for a better outcome, no matter the hardship it may bring.
"We have our bargaining team sitting as the table as we speak trying to figure out a bargaining agreement but this I do know is that the UAW will be there one day longer than General Motors,” Dawes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.