The United Auto Workers is suggesting delaying workers’ return to the factories.
In a letter UAW President Rory Gamble said the scientific data doesn’t show that its safe enough to return to work.
The UAW said they are in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extending the stay at home order.
Employees were supposed to go back to work in early May, but the UAW says it’s too soon.
“We strongly suggest to our companies in all sectors that an early May date is too soon and too risky to our members, their families and their communities,” the letter said.
Gamble said the auto companies are working through health and safety protocols needed to safely go back to work.
General motors issued the following statement:
A lot of planning is underway to safely restart production and we are in regular contact with our suppliers, the UAW and our manufacturing team. But we have not announced a restart date. When people do return to work, whether for planning or for regular production, we will be using screening, cleaning and social strategies at all our facilities that were designed using the best medical and scientific data available, including guidance from the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.