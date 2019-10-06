After 21 days of negotiations between General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers, an end is nowhere in sight.
The Vice President and Director of the UAW GM Department Tim Dittes wrote in a letter addressed to UAW officials that the negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.
Dittes wrote that on Saturday, Oct. 5 the Bargaining Committee along with the UAW International Staff, prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to GM at 5:35 p.m.
Dittes said the proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonuses, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, and transfer rights.
In the letter, Dittes said GM provided a response on October 6 but did not address the proposal that they presented.
According to Dittes, they reverted to their last rejected proposal and made little change. He wrote that the company’s response did nothing to advance the host of issues that are important to workers and their families.
Dittes said GM’s proposal did nothing to provide job security during the term of the agreement.
Dittes said the UAW could not be more disappointed with GM. He said they refuse to recognize the experience and talent of the workers who make their world-class products and billions of dollars in profits.
In the end, Dittes said that the negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.
General Motors has issued the following statement in response to the UAW:
“We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and build a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution.”
