UAW President Rory Gamble announced that a worker at FCA Transport in Sterling Heights died from COVID-19.
Gamble said that he and Vice President Cindy Estrada extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers.
The statement in part read:
The UAW continues to review, with great caution and concern, decisions being made about restarting workplaces, especially at advanced dates. These decisions should be informed by data and where each state is on the contagion curve. The UAW maintains that strict CDC guidelines need to be adhered to at all worksites, and that prior to reopening, sufficient data and protections are in place to ensure the safety of our members, their families and the public. The only guideline in a boardroom should be management asking themselves, ‘Would I send my family — my own son or daughter — into that plant and be 100% certain they are safe?'
Ford Motor Company announced that they plan to reopen U.S. production in some plants on April 14.
If you are a UAW worker, you can submit questions about your worksite here.
