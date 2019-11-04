United Auto Workers will begin voting on a proposed contract with Ford.
The union says the contract includes the promise of investing more than $6 billion in new products, which will create or save more than 8,500 workers.
The Romeo engine plant in Michigan will close, but the agreement indicates that all jobs there will be shifted to a nearby transmission shop.
UAW Vice President Rory Gamble says the agreement includes significant job-security gains and holds the line on health care costs.
Voting will run until Nov. 15.
