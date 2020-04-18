As some areas of the economy look to reopen in the coming weeks, many businesses are trying to find safe ways to operate.
But one of the first sectors to reopen in the state could be the auto industry.
“The virus is doing its own thing,” said Tony Mann, president of UAW 668 in Saginaw. “To say that we have an exact date is almost impossible.”
The exact date for autoworkers to return to work is up in the air.
But according to a statement from the UAW, auto assembly workers will be among the first back to work as the economy emerges.
Autoworkers are relying on an app called ANS System for updates.
“Which is an abbreviation for Automatic Notification System, which is a text or via email that we receive,” Mann said.
The updates are received weekly on the latest information concerning COVID-19.
Their last update was received last Monday.
“It just let us know that we would not be returning back to work April 20 for that week,” Mann said.
In addition to keeping them up to date on when they may or may not return to work, the ANS System also informed workers on what precautions to expect to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Like taking your temperature once you come to the gate,” Mann said. “Another one would be to provide proper PPE and trying to keep us at that 6-foot distance from each other.”
Temperatures will be taken daily prior to entering the building.
Officials say members want to return to work but in an environment that is conducive to their health and safety.
“It is a level of protection that is needed in the plant but we still are very unsure of how this is going to be positive in prevention for us,” Mann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.