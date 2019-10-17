A deal backed by UAW leadership is now on the table and this could mean the very beginning of the end for the strike.
“I have 41 years here and this is probably the first time I’ve had to picket this long,” said GM employee Don Strachota.
Just over a month for UAW workers striking against General Motors.
But now after a discussion with leaders in Detroit that may be coming to an end.
“It’s kind of a relief for a lot of people,” Strachota said.
A new contract promising bonuses for senior and temporary employees. As well as education and development bonuses to salaried workers, among other things.
Many workers keeping an open mind.
“It looks like it could be a decent contract,” said employee Jon Stewart.
While others are noticing some of its shortcomings
“It’s a decent contract, but there’s places it could be touched up better,” Strachota said. “We want the pension raised because we haven’t had a pension raised since 2007.”
Now that the agreement has been approved by UAW leadership workers will get their vote.
They've been asked to stay on the picket lines until a final decision has been made but some say, they don’t mind.
“I’m here for the long haul,” said Jon Paul Schneiderhan. “I’ve been working for GM for 20 years and I’m going to stand out here with my brothers and sister. I want to fight for a good contract.”
