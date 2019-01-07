A man accused of a mass shooting that killed six and injured two others in Kalamazoo nearly three years ago has pleaded guilty.
Our CBS affiliate WWMT reports Jason Dalton pleaded guilty to 15 charges including six counts of murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, and eight felony firearm charges.
Police said on Feb. 20, 2016, Dalton was working as an Uber driver when he shot eight different people chosen at random.
Dalton said he entered the plea because he didn't want to put his family or the victims' families through a trial.
Dalton's defense attorney said an independent forensic evaluation determined he did not meet the legal requirement for an insanity defense.
After Dalton's arrest, police quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.
The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor, Jeff Getting, said the prosecution had substantial evidence of Dalton’s guilt.
Dalton will be back in court for his sentencing on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.
