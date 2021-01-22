The Ubly Bearcats football team is playing against Centreville for the Division 8 state championship.
The teams started playing at Ford Field at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, every school is allowed to have only 125 fans in attendance, but each title game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Detroit.
This will be Ubly’s second state title game appearance. The Bearcats also played a championship game in 2008.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll have highlights from the state championship game in Sports Xtra.
