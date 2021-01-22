Ubly at Ford Field
(Source: WNEM)

The Ubly Bearcats football team is playing against Centreville for the Division 8 state championship.

The teams started playing at Ford Field at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, every school is allowed to have only 125 fans in attendance, but each title game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Detroit.

This will be Ubly’s second state title game appearance. The Bearcats also played a championship game in 2008.

Stay with TV5 as we’ll have highlights from the state championship game in Sports Xtra.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.