The Ubly Bearcats fighting for a win in their second ever state title game appearance ultimately came up short on Jan. 22.
Ubly’s quest for a state championship fell short in the division eight title game. The Bearcat’s offense was unable to get much going, putting up just 142 total yards, in a 22-0 defeat to Centreville.
“We had a pretty rough first half offensively. We didn’t block very well, but I thought they really came off the ball faster than anybody we had seen this year,” Ubly Head Coach Eric Sweeney said.
Sam Todd was a one-man wrecking crew for Centreville. The quarterback completing six of seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 19 times for 70 yards and a score.
“Oh, we knew he was an excellent football player so there was no surprises there personally. I think our defense played very well. It’s just our defense never got rest because we played bad offense today,” Sweeney said.
With multiple stops and starts and daily uncertainty whether games would be played, Ubly players and coaches said it was all worth it.
“Any team that gets this far should be grateful and there’s only 16 teams left, right, that get to play in this and that’s every year. So will have this experience for the rest of our lives,” said Carson Heleski, Ubly senior.
