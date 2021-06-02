A Ubly man was arrested following a two-county chase when he attempted to flee a crime scene, according to police.
At about 4 a.m., the Huron County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence in the village of Ubly after a woman reported she had been in an altercation with her 21-year-old son.
The suspect fled from the scene as the incident was reported. Police tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle on Atwater Road, where the car was approaching up to 110 mph. Police decided to suspend the chase due to safety and a message was issued to neighboring counties to be on alert for the suspect.
Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office came across the suspect’s vehicle in Cass City and attempted to stop it, which led to another chase. The chase ended in the Caro area after backup units deployed stop sticks.
The suspect was transported back to the Huron County jail and is currently being held on charges of domestic violence, feeling and eluding, and suspended driving.
