An Ubly man is dead after he went into the woods to cut wood.
Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after receiving reports of a fatal wood cutting accident near Atwater Road and Bad Axe Road in Bingham Township.
Preliminary investigations indicate 69-year-old Ronal Melnik went into the woods alone to cut wood. The sheriff’s office believes Melnik attempted to cut a piece of dead ash with a tractor and a snag occurred and caught a standing ash, which fell on him and the tractor.
Melnik was found Monday morning by friends after he did not return home or report for work.
It is unknown when the accident occurred. An autopsy has been ordered.
