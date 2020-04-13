Over the weekend, the first deaths involving Michigan grocery store workers from COVID-19 were announced.
“The fear that we feel here is absolutely real,” said Gregg Finch, grocery store worker in New York.
Four Michigan Kroger employees have died from COVID-19.
In light of the growing concern for grocery store workers across the country, a national press conference was held by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and the workers themselves, like Finch.
“We worry about catching this virus and possibly taking it home to our loved ones,” Finch said.
UFCW International President Marc Perrone said not enough is being doing to protect workers by their employers.
“We’re hearing about employers refusing to pay workers hazard pay for the risk that they face when they go to work,” Perrone said.
Stores that have had confirmed deaths have said they are saddened by the great losses and are working on sanitation and providing employees counseling.
Perrone believes more needs to be done to help essential workers.
“Refusing to expand sick benefits, and in some cases refusing to let sick or exposed stay home,” Perrone said.
The deaths in Michigan relating to grocery store workers have been mostly in metro Detroit, which is the hardest hit area in the state.
Perrone said with prior intervention he believes the death toll in the state would be much higher.
“I do believe that Michigan, because the governor went pretty aggressive initially with the first responder status, they got testing a little quicker for us. We’re in better shape there than we are in some locations,” Perrone said.
Finch works out of one of the worst places in the country for COVID-19 and said while employers could do more, so could everyone that comes into the stores.
“We need them to do their best part to keep everyone in all of our stores safe. And I think in order to do that, customers coming into stores, make sure that they’re wearing a mask or a homemade covering,” Finch said.
