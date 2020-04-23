With over one million people filing for unemployment in Michigan, the demand for benefits has skyrocketed.
And with the number of claims piling up, so have the frustrations of Michigan’s workers.
Like one viewer, who asked TV5, "Why is the unemployment filing/system still so hard to get through? Almost two months without any payments! People are running out of money, time and patience."
We took that question to the unemployment insurance agency.
Legislative liaison Stephanie Glidden says despite updating their web servers and expanding their staff by hundreds of workers, the number of claims filed are at historic levels.
Which is why they've extended their call center hours and are encouraging people to file online.
"We know that there's folks that have waited multiple weeks to get their case reviewed, and we're making sure that we're getting through those and shifted our focus on those right now," Glidden said.
But some viewers have also raised questions about the website stating, "I’m having trouble on their online site and just need technical support. Are there any additional numbers for technical support, or to help field calls? I could try all day, but just keep getting disconnected."
Glidden says due to the tremendous number of calls they receive, using their phone lines won't be your fastest option for support.
"The website is definitely going to be the fastest way that people can get access to the agency at this time,” She said. “You can certainly feel free to call the customer service line, but in order to really get some of those frequently asked questions answered you can log into the website."
Glidden says no matter the wait, you will receive your benefits.
"Regardless of how much time has passed, if it's taking a little bit longer to get in the system, we'll make sure that that is backdated and that you get all the money you are owed," she said.
