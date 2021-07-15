More than 600,000 residents who received pandemic unemployment aid are being told they may have to pay it back.
The state says some of the reasons for eligibility that were approved months ago were wrong.
"$27,970 dollars and him 11,500," said Danielle Breecher, Bay City resident.
That's how much money Breecher said the Unemployment Insurance Agency is asking her and her husband to pay back. They are just a couple of the thousands of people being asked to pay their benefits back.
"We don't got it. We use the money we paid our bills now and now we're right back in the same boat we were before the pandemic started," Breecher said.
Breecher was a house cleaner in Bay City before the pandemic but work dried up. Her husband was an audio contractor.
They are now unsure how they are going to make a living, let alone pay thousands of dollars back.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she understands the frustration but says there is a way for people to rectify the issue.
"I want to clarify something. The federal the federal government changed some of the rules about how you can. Gets the ball high for the unemployment, so they're requiring that we reach out to people who received unemployment. Give them the opportunity to. Check one of the boxes that are approved by the federal government so that they don't have to repay," Whitmer said.
TV5 reached out to the UIA and they said that at the onset of COVID-19, there was ambiguity in the federal guidelines and as the program continued, the U.S. Department of Labor became more prescriptive to states regarding what could and could not be included.
Acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson issued this statement saying in part:
"We're doing everything we can to help working families navigate this issue. Claimants who were notified that they must requalify for PUA should quickly submit their updated information so that we can redetermine their eligibility and continue to provide benefits to workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19. The agency will evaluate each requalification on a case-by-case basis, and we are currently reviewing a waiver process."
Breecher said every time she tries to call the agency; she is still getting the runaround.
"Can't can barely pay rent, but can barely put food in the house. And I mean I just granted. It's just me and him, but still it we got medications. We got doctors we got. We got cats that we had to feed, you know and take care of," Breecher said.
