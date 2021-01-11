The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has started issuing additional $300 weekly benefit payments to eligible claimants.
About 365,000 claimants on regular state unemployment insurance and extended benefit programs will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) payments.
The PUC supplement is payable from Dec. 27 through March 13. It is available to all eligible unemployment recipients who receive at least $1 for the week.
“Claimants do not need to take any action to receive this additional weekly benefit, it will be paid automatically after they certify. The additional payment comes from an extension of the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December,” the UIA said.
Workers who were on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will not be able to complete certifications, the UIA said, adding payments will not be issued for weeks after Dec. 26.
“The UIA team worked tirelessly to ensure that Michigan was one of the first states to implement the PUC program,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of UIA. “And now that we’ve received additional USDOL guidance we remain committed to implementing the remaining federal PUA and PEUC programs as quickly possible to get money out the door. These workers should rest assured that they will not miss out on any benefits and will receive every dollar they are entitled to once the programs are fully implemented.”
The UIA is encouraging claimants to monitor its website for more information as it becomes available.
