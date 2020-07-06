Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency said it has paid benefits to 97 percent of eligible workers.
The UIA has been working to eliminate its backlog of claims and had a goal to decide on all eligible unpaid claims filed before May 1 by July 4.
The UIA said it has met that goal and will continue to clear out its remaining backlog. The agency plans to make a determination on all unpaid claims filed prior to June 1 by July 20.
Since March 15, the UIA has paid more than $15 billion in benefits to more than two million workers.
Less than 39,000 unpaid claims have yet to be resolved, the UIA said.
“The UIA remains committed to quickly processing claims. While there is only small percentage of eligible workers who have yet to be paid, we know that is no consolation to the thousands of claimants who are frustrated, desperate and owed the benefits they were promised,” UIA Director Steve Gray said. “We will not rest until the claims backlog is eliminated and all eligible Michigan workers get every single dollar they are entitled to.”
