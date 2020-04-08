The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is extending its call center hours and adding staff to meet the increase in claims as a result of COVID-19.
The UIA's call center is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and it remains open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Customers in the call center and online chat queues before closing time will have their calls or chats resolved that day, the state said in a press release on Wednesday, April 8.
The UIA said it has nearly quadrupled staffing levels over the last several weeks to aid in the unprecedented increase of customers.
“Thank you to Michigan’s working families for their patience as the UIA continues to provide emergency financial assistance during this unprecedent increase in unemployment claims,” said Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “We continue to ramp up our services to make sure every eligible Michigander receives their benefits as quickly as possible and we’re asking workers to please reserve the phone lines for those who cannot go online or are having trouble with their account."
The best way to file a claim is online here.
In addition, the UIA has set up a filing schedule for the call center.
Last names beginning with letters A through L should call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Last names beginning with letters M through Z should call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays are open for anyone who could not file during their allotted days.
"The UIA assures every eligible worker in Michigan who applies for unemployment benefits will receive them. Workers have 28 days from their last day of work to apply for benefits. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date on which the claimant was laid-off. If there are continued technical issues with a workers’ account, the UIA will allow additional time to ensure benefits are paid," the state said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.