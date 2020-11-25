The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Unemployment Insurance Agency submitted a report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer documenting the state’s efforts to identify and respond to fraud risks regarding unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report identified areas where the agency’s policy, technological and organizational changes increased the agency’s potential exposure to fraud. The report documented steps the UIA has taken to enhance its fraud risk management capabilities to address those vulnerabilities.
“While the Agency’s previous decisions sought to balance fraud prevention and timely payment to eligible claimants, we strongly agree with the report’s findings that policy, technological and organizational changes increased the Agency’s potential exposure to fraud,” UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson said. “By releasing this report, our hope is that the public will better understand the aggressive measures UIA took to address these vulnerabilities. Our work isn’t done, and the UIA will continue to review our operations and organization to prevent criminals from accessing the unemployment benefits our hardworking families deserve.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UIA said it received as many claims as it did in the nearly seven previous years combined.
The demand was coupled with attacks on unemployment systems nationwide.
In May, the U.S. Secret Service issued a national alert regarding an international criminal ring exploiting the pandemic to commit largescale fraud against state unemployment programs.
In June, the UIA appointed Jeffery Frost – a retired special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service – to provide expertise in the agency’s efforts to counter the criminal attacks.
"When unemployed Michigan workers needed emergency financial assistance the most, criminals began filing malicious claims in an attempt to take advantage of a global pandemic. Law enforcement and the UIA took action to identify the fraud and malicious filings to investigate crimes against the unemployment system,” Frost said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.