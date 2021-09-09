The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is looking at options to replace its unemployment benefits and employer tax system.
The current system has been in use since 2012.
The UIA is making a request through the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to get a better understanding of the products available in the market. The agency is looking for a system capable of handling the complexity of the unemployment insurance program.
“It’s been nearly 10 years since we first started using our current system and we want to provide a better, more agile user experience for both our claimant and employer users,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting UIA director. “This will be a lengthy process with our partners at DTMB to make sure it’s done well and is a smooth transition for all the residents of Michigan who rely on us.”
While the agency searches for a new system, the current vendor – FAST Enterprises – will continue to maintain and upgrade the existing system.
