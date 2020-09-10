The Unemployment Insurance Agency has started processing payment for Lost Wages Assistance for eligible Michigan residents.
Workers will begin receiving the LWA payments over the next seven to ten days.
“Initially, eligible claimants will receive LWA for the benefit weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, 2020,” said UIA Director Steve Gray, “An estimated 910,000 claimants will receive these much-needed additional benefits.”
Workers do not have to file a separate claim or application for LWA. To qualify, claimants must self-certify whether they are unemployed due to COVID-19.
If you have already provided a self-certification on your claim filing application, no further action is needed. All unemployed workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, have already completed this step.
If you still need to self-certify, you will receive a notification to answer a question in your MiWAM account starting this week.
