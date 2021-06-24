The Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering in-person services by appointment only starting June 30.
Michiganders can schedule an appointment online at one of 12 unemployment offices. Each appointment slot is 15 minutes and may be scheduled up to a week in advance.
Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone late for their appointment may have to reschedule.
"This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss," acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said.
The UIA has an office located in Saginaw at 515 N. Washington Ave. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. The agency expects to serve about 900 customers per day in person.
Some COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place. The agency is asking customers to wear a mask before they enter the office. Customers should bring their driver’s license or photo ID, as well as any other documents regarding their claim.
"In-person appointments will supplement the many ways customers can contact us to get assistance with their claim," Olson said.
