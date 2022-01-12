The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday they are joining a United States Department of Labor initiate to analyze challenges and suggest resources or processes to address case backlog, equity, fraud, and system modernization.
The agency identified the DOL Tiger Team as an opportunity to supplement the holistic approach to fighting fraud. The state was accepted as one of the first 18 states to participate.
The team of experts will make potential recommendations to provide technical assistance in a lasting impact on UIA claims processing.
“This will be an important tool in our arsenal for our continued fight against fraud,” said Julia Dale, UIA Director. “Fraud won’t be tolerated and UIA will do everything that it can to identify bad actors and bring them to justice.”
The Tiger Team initiatives main goals are to prevent, detect and recover funds from fraud, make sure the benefits are made on time, and reduce backlogs.
"We appreciate state officials in Michigan for their ongoing efforts in combatting fraud during the administration of the CARES Act and other pandemic programs while handling the largest surge of unemployment insurance claims in history,” said Rose Zibert, Acting Regional Administrator at the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration. “Through our collaborative efforts, we will continue to reduce the risk of fraud and improve equitable access to these much-needed programs."
Funding for this project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The UIA has identified more than 10,000 fraudulent claims over the holidays.
