The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is now offering telephone appointments for customers with specific claim issues beginning Oct. 21.
By scheduling a phone appointment, customers will be able to get assistance with issues at their convenience, the UIA said. A customer service agent will call the customers on the designated day and time they choose from the agency’s customer service line – 866-500-0017.
Claimants should be prepared to verify their identity with their Social Security Number and Driver’s License/State Identification Number.
“We’re excited to offer this additional option for customer service,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “This new scheduling system is another tool to help us ensure continued service to Michigan’s residents who are facing unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Customers can schedule an appointment online up to one week in advance at Michigan.gov/uia for the following issues:
• I filed under the wrong Social Security Number
• My claim is inactive
• I am unable to certify for all weeks needed
• I need to file a claim, but one is already filed in my name
• I do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim
Phone appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is expected to take no more than 20 minutes
