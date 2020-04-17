The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is providing new resources to help workers certify their unemployment claims.
The UIA released a video tutorial on certifying claims that can be found here and a helpful info graphic that can be found here.
The UIA is also encouraging claimants who need to certify next week to avoid doing so on Monday, April 20. That is to avoid slowdowns and keep the UIA's online system functioning properly.
Those claimants are encouraged to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours.
Unemployed workers must certify they are still unemployed two weeks after their initial claim was approved and every two weeks after. You can certify your claim here.
“Workers who need to certify their claims should avoid doing so on Monday and instead certify later in the week during off-peak hours,” UIA Director Steve Gray said. “The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts.”
The UIA encourages all workers to use the system between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
