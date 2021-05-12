Thousands of Michigan residents are fighting back after the unemployment agency told them they owed the state thousands of dollars.
Unemployment woes are still haunting some Flint residents like Danielle Evans.
"$17,280," Evans said.
The UIA said she owes back every dime she received from the UIA.
She received a letter stating she was overpaid.
“I threw up," Evans said.
She is not alone. Antonio Halbert, who is also from Flint, said he owes money too.
"$17,440 to the unemployment agency,” Halbert said.
"The problems are just shifting," said State Representative Jack O’Malley.
O’Malley said overpayment letters being sent out are a concern.
"We do need to that figure out," O’Malley said.
State Senator Ken Horn said they are investigating the issues with the UIA, including those overpayment letters.
"I'm working with Senator Erwin to you know to deal with some of that for a special for part time workers," Horn said.
Horn said he has also been working on addressing fraud issues with the UIA and how to improve their security, and the computer software that was used to determine eligibility.
While that is still being figured out, Horn said it is getting better, from getting over a hundred calls a day, to “We are getting less than five calls a day.”
Rachael Kohl is the Director of the Workers’ Rights Clinic at the University of Michigan law school. She doesn't seem to think issues are improving with the UIA.
"If the claimant is on a state claim, it's very likely that they will end up having to pay back," Kohl said.
Kohl said this is because state laws say if you're unavailable for work for any reason, including childcare you cannot get UIA benefits, but under the federal pandemic unemployment assistance, you are entitled to benefits.
