The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning residents about attempts by criminals to file imposter claims to try to receive benefits.
No personal data from claimants has been stolen from the UIA, the state said.
The state said it is working with the U.S. Secret Service to obtain cyber threat indicators related to the fraud activity.
"Imposter claims are filed using previously stolen or fraudulent personal information. The expanded benefits available under the newly created federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has resulted in increased activity among criminals particularly those posing as self-employed workers or independent contractors to illegally obtain benefits," the state said.
Other states that have been targeted include Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Florida.
The UIA has developed additional fraud protections including additional requirements to verify identity and authenticate claim eligibility.
Some existing claimants may have received "stop payment" notices on their accounts and have been sent instructions on how to submit the additional information, the state said.
“There is a rise in unlawful unemployment claims across the nation and unfortunately criminals are taking advantage of this global pandemic. Michiganders who suspect an imposter claim has been filed in their name should contact the UIA immediately,” IA Director Steve Gray said. “We are working with law enforcement to identify and prevent scammers from accessing the system and will work to ensure all unemployment benefits are sent to the Michigan workers that deserve them.”
