The son of former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, Matt Schembechler, will present evidence his father ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson and state publicly that he was a victim of the late doctor at a press conference on Thursday.
This statue right outside of Schembechler Hall at the University of Michigan shows how loved former coach Bo Schembechler was. That could change after his son claims Schembechler knew about a campus doctor sexually abusing him and other players.
Tom Michaels graduated from the University of Michigan in 1977.
“He was just a fantastic gentleman, can’t say enough about him,” Michaels said.
Michaels fondly remembers coach Schembechler as a legend.
"It just goes without saying that we are very proud of the record that he accumulated while he was here," Michaels said.
Schembechler was head football coach at the University of Michigan from 1969 until he retired in 1989. During those years, he won a school-record 194 games and lost 48.
Despite Schembechler’s iconic status, his son Matt Schembechler claims he was one of many victims of the late campus doctor Robert Anderson. He also said his father didn't do enough to stop Anderson.
Those are shocking words for Michaels to hear.
"He did not let any junk go on that I'm aware of, and most people that knew him saw him as a straightforward guy," Michaels said.
Last month, the University of Michigan released a report confirming coach Schembechler and other officials knew about the complaints against Anderson who remained he remained at the campus for decades.
Michaels said although the allegations are a hard pill to swallow, we will just have to wait and see.
"He's welcome to his opinion what he feels that he experienced I don’t want to take that away from him because I don’t know," Michaels said.
Anderson died in 2008. According to court documents, his victims could exceed 800.
Matt Schembechler along with two other former players are expected to reveal details of their abuse from Anderson Thursday.
Thursday's news conference will be live-streamed a 1 p.m. TV5 will provide live coverage on Facebook, WNEM.com and the TV5 mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.