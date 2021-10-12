The University of Michigan-Flint is partnering with the city of Flint to improve sustainability efforts in the city and the region.
The two are working together to create an environmental sustainability plan for the city to combat the effects of climate change.
“The time has come for the university and city to combine ideas, energy, and resources to create a plan that will benefit every person in this community,” said Heather Dawson, executive director of the Office and Research and Economic Development for UM-Flint. “Climate change is a priority for all of us and developing this plan for sustainability will impact generations to come.”
The university plans to seek input from residents during the process.
"The city of Flint is incredibly grateful to join with UM-Flint to build a plan for environmental sustainability. This alliance will strengthen the relationship between academia and municipal government, giving brilliant minds the opportunity for intentional civic activism on a project of vital importance,” said Lottie Ferguson, chief resilience officer.
UM-Flint created the UM-Flint Sustainability Committee this fall. The committee will lead and coordinate the work of making progress toward carbon neutrality on campus, the university said. The committee will be involved in working with city officials on the planning process.
“This new committee is pivotal for examining the issues and opportunities for developing a more sustainable future for the campus and community,” UM-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta said. “The collaboration with the city of Flint will be a crucial component in this new endeavor and will inform the work of the committee as they strive to bring recommendations and solutions that will help us to achieve carbon neutrality.”
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is happy about the partnership.
“The city of Flint looks forward to expanding our partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint on building an environmental sustainability plan in Flint,” Neeley said. “The impact of this work will create a blueprint for other urban municipalities to follow. It is purposeful work that cultivates innovation through applied research to move Flint forward.”
