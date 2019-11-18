University of Michigan-Flint’s Entrepreneurs Society receives Global Chapter of the Year at 2019 Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) Conference.
On Friday, Nov. 1, the UM-Flint Chapter was named CEO Global Chapter of the Year.
CEO is a global network consisting of over 250 chapters and 8,000 students.
The conference brings together nearly 1,500 young entrepreneurs, students, and faculty worldwide to provide a two-and-a-half-day forum that informs, supports, and inspires college students to be entrepreneurial and seek opportunities through enterprise creations.
The conference also offers students the opportunity to network with peers on a global platform.
“We are proud to be the first group at UM-Flint to win this award and share this accomplishment with the city. We feel lucky to belong to a community that is as resilient and determined as Flint. This award is a culmination of high-achieving students working together to develop themselves, classmates, and the community in which we live,” said Todd Fridline, president of UM-Flint’s Entrepreneurs Society.
The title of Global Chapter of the Year is given to the organization that demonstrates excellence in developing its organization, its leaders and offering a comprehensive entrepreneurship experience for members. At the conference, the Entrepreneurs Society executive board presented a summary of events, projects, and collaborations throughout the university and Flint community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.