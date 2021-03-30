The University of Michigan-Flint will freeze undergraduate tuition and all mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The university added it will invest in scholarships, grants, and academic support services for students.
“The ongoing pandemic has affected families, and many are facing financial challenges in Flint, Genesee County and the region from which UM-Flint draws most of its students,” said Chancellor Deba Dutta. “We launched Blue For You, a comprehensive financial aid program for new and continuing students. Additionally, by holding tuition flat next year we hope to provide financial relief to all of our students and their families.”
Starting this fall, UM-Flint is launching its new College of Innovation and Technology. It will offer two new majors including digital manufacturing technology and information technology and informatics.
