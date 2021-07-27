The University of Michigan-Flint is encouraging its students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated with an incentive program.
To be eligible for prize drawings, members of the university must receive their COVID-19 vaccine and submit their vaccination information online.
One program will be for students and another will be for faculty. Various cash prizes can be won at multiple levels in the programs.
“Science has shown that vaccinated people help to mitigate the spread of the virus and variants, which significantly contributes to our ability to return to regular campus operations and to protecting the health and safety of others,” the university wrote.
Students, staff, and faculty can find a vaccine clinic by clicking here.
