The University of Michigan-Flint has selected a new chancellor.
Debasish Dutta was approved Thursday by the university’s board of regents.
Dutta is a distinguished professor of engineering and the former chancellor at Rutgers University-New Brunsick, UM-Flint said in a press release.
“Dr. Dutta brings a lifetime of academic leadership experience and accomplishment to his new position at the University of Michigan-Flint,” President Mark Schlissel said. “I welcome him back to Michigan and look forward to working with him and the entire UM-Flint community to advance the university’s legacy of educational access, academic strength, and service to the region.”
Dutta’s appointment is effective Aug. 1.
The current chancellor, Susan Borrego, will step down at the end of July when her term is complete.
“I am thrilled to return to the University of Michigan to lead UM-Flint, a campus with exciting possibilities and a special place,” Dutta said. “The university has a lot to offer Flint and the region, and vice versa. I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students and the community to improve access, enhance excellence and serve the citizens of the state of Michigan.”
