The father of a boy who collapsed during football practice and died says there wasn't a "dry eye in the building" when the father of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh presented a ball and Wolverines jersey.
A memorial service was held Wednesday for Skylar Lasby, who died of a heart ailment last week. He was a 7th grader in the Saranac school district in western Michigan.
Jack Harbaugh delivered a football and Michigan jersey with Skylar's name. The football was signed by Jim Harbaugh.
Skylar's father, Scott Lasby, says Jim Harbaugh and the "whole team" offered a message of condolence. Lasby says it was "totally unbelievable." Jack Harbaugh, a retired football coach, spoke to Saranac's players after the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.