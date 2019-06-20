Michigan Unclaimed Property is hosting a public auction on Saturday.
A variety of items including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles will be auctioned at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
You can inspect the items from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday at the hotel, 901 Delta Commerce Drive.
Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The auction starts at 9 a.m.
You can pay with cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Discover.
You can preview the items here.
