Six babies, 13 veterans, and four married couple were among 175 individuals whose cremated remains were never claimed by family or friends; but have finally been laid to rest.
On Nov. 2, Bishop Robert Gruss celebrated mass then led a procession from the chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Kawkawlin to the mausoleum where the cremains were entombed in a crypt.
“These individuals, these children of God, we know very little about,” said Bishop Robert Gruss. “We do know their lives have value. I am so glad we have the opportunity to lay these cremains to rest. What an honor and a privilege in the eyes of God."
The remains had previously been with the Saginaw County medical examiner’s office and several funeral homes in the diocese, in some cases, for decades.
St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic School in Midland helped raise money for burial expenses. Students there raised more than $500 which was used to purchase memorial flowers and more.
Military honors were presented by the Bay County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
