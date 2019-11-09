The race for Genesee County's next sheriff just got a little bigger as Undersheriff Chris Swanson announced his candidacy.
READ MORE: Flint Police Chief resigns to run for Genesee County Sheriff
Swanson will formally announce his candidacy on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Region 1-D, located at 1940 W. Atherton Road in Flint.
Sheriff Robert Pickell announced his retirement on Oct. 23.
READ MORE: Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell announces retirement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.