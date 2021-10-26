A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Kochville Township earlier this month.
Darius Tavonce Jackson, 21, was killed on Oct. 10 in a drive-by shooting in the area of Trautner Drive and Bay Road.
The suspect is being held without bond at a juvenile detention facility.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for another suspect in the case.
Stay with TV5 for updates on this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.