A registered nurse working for the Saginaw County Jail has been fired after admitting to letting inmates touch her sexually, according to the Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
The nurse was fired by the company, Vital Core Health Strategies, which is contracted by the jail. Jail employees became aware of this when inmates would specifically ask to see her for medical appointments, Gomez said.
An investigation was completed with video evidence.
