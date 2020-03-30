As we enter the season of spring, we also begin to enter severe weather season.
Just last Saturday March 28th, most of Mid-Michigan was under a Marginal risk for severe storms to develop. What exactly does that mean you could expect to happen in the forecast?
First let's define what the criteria is to be considered a severe thunderstorm.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the storm needs to produce one or more of the following elements to be considered severe.
-A tornado.
-Winds speeds of 58 mph or greater.
-Hail 1" in diameter or larger.
Considering these elements when forecasting in part with the NWS, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) will issue severe weather outlooks for the entire United States.
Here's a look at the different types of Severe Weather Risks issued by the SPC.
On a scale of 1 to 5, Marginal would be the lowest risk at a 1 while High would be the highest risk at a 5.
Now let’s go over each outlook and what you could expect to see in the forecast when issued for where you live.
1. Marginal Risk
For this outlook, isolated severe storms are possible. Heavy rain, winds, and hail are usually the main threats.
2. Slight Risk
For this outlook, scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging winds and hail are usually the main threats. Low isolated tornado threat.
3.Enhanced
For this outlook, numerous severe storms are possible. Some significant wind damage, large hail, along with a few tornadoes are usually the main threats.
4.Moderate
For this outlook, widespread severe storms are possible. Widespread wind damage, significant hail damage and several strong tornadoes are usually the main threats.
5.High
For this outlook, long duration strong destructive storms are possible. Strong tornadoes to tornadoes outbreaks along with major structure damage from large hail and damaging winds are usually the main threats.
Whenever severe weather is in the forecast, it's very important to stay weather aware
In the case of a tornado, always take shelter in a basement, storm shelter, or on the lowest level of your house or apartment away from doors and windows. You always want to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.
Also, remember to cover your head with a blanket or hard object to protect yourself from flying debris.
Be sure to always stay tuned to the First Warn 5 forecast on air, online, and on your smartphone with the TV5 app.
