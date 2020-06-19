The state of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency reports $11.4 billion in benefits have been paid to more than 2 million workers.
The agency also said it has now cleared a majority of accounts that were flagged for further identity verification due to criminal attacks. The unemployment agency says that includes the clearing of more than 200,000 of the 340,000 active claims with claimants’ benefits resuming within days. Over 100,000 of the 200,000 newly flagged claims were also cleared. In just the last week, the UIA says it has cleared a combined 150,000 active and new claims flagged for identity verification.
“Our focus remains on getting 100% of eligible Michigan workers 100% of the benefits they deserve. We are using every available resource to verify the identity of legitimate claimants whose payments are held due to increased criminal activity, including 850 dedicated employees and newly formed advanced analytics team,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.
The UIA says more than 93% of eligible claimants have received or are approved for benefits. Of the remaining 7% of unpaid claimants, most are flagged for suspicion of impostor fraud. Currently, 100,000 unpaid claims are flagged as potentially fraudulent while 37,000 unpaid claims are held pending adjudication for other reasons.
The state said it, like many states, it was targeted by well-organized criminals using previously stolen or false personal information. That’s when the State of Michigan launched an unemployment insurance fraud task force to help identify and prosecutor the criminals. Part of the effort to stop fraud included identification verification steps, and the agency putting a Stop Payment hold on more than 340,000 accounts.
The UIA now claims it has cleared more than 200,000 accounts suspected of fraud and is continuing to work through the remaining 140,000 active accounts.
Michigan’s unemployment system, like other systems across the country, remains under attack, according to officials. Over the last several weeks, tens of thousands of new claims filed are suspected of fraud. The UIA has received over 58,000 reports of unemployment identity theft and fraud since March 15th, with more than 25,000 coming since June 1st. Over 90,000 of the more than 200,000 new claims flagged as potentially fraudulent have also been cleared, with around 110,000 remaining. No payments were previously sent to these new claims.
