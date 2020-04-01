Michael Hendricks tried to file for unemployment for nearly a week and a half before being able to file a claim.
“You can’t get through to unemployment and I’m like what do you do?” Hendricks said. “You’re helpless.”
He says he was laid off after he started to display symptoms of COVID-19.
“At first when we would call the 866 number it would ring once and then it would just hang up,” he said
Hendricks was able to file online on Tuesday, but the frustration continues for him and many other people struggling to file across the state.
"Until everybody gets service, we’re not comfortable,” Hendricks said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish now.'
Kimberly Berry is the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency Deputy Director. She says she understands that people are losing their patience.
At the same time, she says they are doing everything they can to increase staff and their technical capabilities.
“We wanted to see if we could change our platform, to just make it so we’re by ourselves to see if we could set that up,” Berry said. “We’re doing that in the background, adding service to that in different capacity to that.”
Berry says on a typical non-COVID-19 day the agency might get 3,000 people calling to file. Now that number is up to around 7000 every day.
She said that's unprecedented and they are trying to keep up.
"Even if we just offer a Saturday for people that are just trying to file for claims,” she said. “So, we’re looking at different things, bouncing a bunch of things against the wall to see if we can get through for a lot more people. Our staff does not leave at five. Our staff are on the phone past five until everyone in the queue and every single call has come through.”
Hendricks says he's feeling better but he's still waiting on his check.
"I feel better,” he said. “I’ve been quarantined for almost two weeks now."
